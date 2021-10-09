AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $30.59. 96,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

