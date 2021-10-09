AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18,110.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.41. 146,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

