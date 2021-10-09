Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. 5,295,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,720. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.