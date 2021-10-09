Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Farfetch worth $74,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 370.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 104,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,435 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,955,000 after buying an additional 889,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

FTCH traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

