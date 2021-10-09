Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

RSP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.10. 1,861,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

