Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $135,601,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $100,050,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 880.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 486,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. 498,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,750. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $158.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

