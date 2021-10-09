-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 191,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,015. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,665.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,226 shares of company stock valued at $75,896 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

