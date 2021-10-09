Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.96. 60,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,206. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.