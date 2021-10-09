Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.96. 60,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,206. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

