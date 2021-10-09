Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $670.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $679.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.06 and a 200-day moving average of $567.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.