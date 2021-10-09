Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $141,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 7,394,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,585. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

