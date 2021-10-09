The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 266,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

