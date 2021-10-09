Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $583.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

