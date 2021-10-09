Fort L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.65 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

