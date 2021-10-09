Polkalokr Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.81 million and $76,445.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

