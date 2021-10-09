Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,645 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,036. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.04. 527,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,938. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

