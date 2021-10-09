Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Wingstop stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.78. 184,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 166.08, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

