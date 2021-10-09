Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $40.33

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

XENE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. 1,768,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $33.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

