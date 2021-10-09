9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PHG stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

