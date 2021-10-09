Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

