Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $55.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Calix has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Calix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Calix by 108,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

