Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $6,097,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Shares of CCF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.