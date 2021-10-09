Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 13,140,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

