Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

