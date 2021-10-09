Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 235,684 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 105,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $15.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

