American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

