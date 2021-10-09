AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

