ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 1,455,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

