ZKSwap Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $113.07 million and $8.20 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00140791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00091257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,070.37 or 0.99592625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.79 or 0.06349128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

