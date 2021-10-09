TrustSwap Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

