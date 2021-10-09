NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $908.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $908.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $5,572.32 or 0.10077330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 223 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.