Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 50,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 338,042 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 676,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,655. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 91.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

