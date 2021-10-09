Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Anthem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 488,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 42.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

ANTM traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $386.17. 773,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average is $380.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

