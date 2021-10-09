Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 238,586 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,586 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of CBRE Group worth $99,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.