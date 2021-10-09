Bamco Inc. NY Has $114.80 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $114,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,511.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,791.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,591.21. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,223.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,162.80 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.