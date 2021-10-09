Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.