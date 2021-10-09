Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $4,429,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

