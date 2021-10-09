Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,097 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

