Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 892 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $679.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

