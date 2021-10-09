168,090 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $20.10 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

