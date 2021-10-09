Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

