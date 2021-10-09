Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

