Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Baidu worth $42,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.11 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.