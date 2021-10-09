Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,372 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

