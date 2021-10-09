Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 20,888 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

