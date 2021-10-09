Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.