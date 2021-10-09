Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,820 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

