Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23,462.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315,566 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

