JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $202.45 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $202.45 million and approximately $292.74 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

