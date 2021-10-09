MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

