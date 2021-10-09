Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3,494.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,074 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.